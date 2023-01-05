20230105 update

- Modified the pause mechanism. Closing the menu while in a paused state now does not exit paused mode
- Added the sound effect of switching the leaderboard, added shortcut key Tab to switch the leaderboard
- Modified the help page, added icons for elimination and punishment
