MineSweeper Tetris update for 5 January 2023

20230105 update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Modified the pause mechanism. Closing the menu while in a paused state now does not exit paused mode
  2. Added the sound effect of switching the leaderboard, added shortcut key Tab to switch the leaderboard
  3. Modified the help page, added icons for elimination and punishment

