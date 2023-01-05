 Skip to content

Combate Monero update for 5 January 2023

New Voices for Combate

Share · View all patches · Build 10258130

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Slow but steady we have been making changes in Combate Monero, in this case 4 fighters have new voices, they are Vika, Fhantomax, Tetsuko and Huitzilopochtli.

Changed files in this update

Combate Monero Win Depot 1052361
