Slow but steady we have been making changes in Combate Monero, in this case 4 fighters have new voices, they are Vika, Fhantomax, Tetsuko and Huitzilopochtli.
Combate Monero update for 5 January 2023
New Voices for Combate
Patchnotes via Steam Community
