Fixed a bug where flashing yellow lines could appear on the ground in the battle map.
Fixed Ghost Ammo's card description translation bug.
Burst Hero update for 5 January 2023
0.66.2 Update List
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixed a bug where flashing yellow lines could appear on the ground in the battle map.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update