Burst Hero update for 5 January 2023

0.66.2 Update List

Build 10258114

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug where flashing yellow lines could appear on the ground in the battle map.
Fixed Ghost Ammo's card description translation bug.

Changed files in this update

