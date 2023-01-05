Is there no limit? Xross Dreams v1.12

Share · View all patches · Build 10258024 · Last edited 5 January 2023 – 01:09:15 UTC by Wendy

There is still more to come.

Patch notes, Xross Dreams v1.12:

You will no longer desync online as the result of a player dying and not locking out the opponent's controls during a cutscene. This was literally an off-by-one error and it drove me nuts.

This was literally an off-by-one error and it drove me nuts. Secret character(s) spoilers: [spoiler]Being recommended the Bear in the School and then selecting its lessons/puzzles no longer crashes the game. The crash was related to loading the Bear's puzzles (which I ended up removing from the game for reasons), but while I was in there I changed a few things. If you're recommended the Bear in the School, it will display the Bear code and unlock the Bear code in the Secrets Gallery. It is also now possible to be recommended the Bear without having done the code first.[/spoiler]

Sometimes, I'm worried I made the Plot mode too easy. Crazy, right? Don't worry. I'm letting it rock.

2023 is our year. Good things are coming!