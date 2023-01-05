Cosmetic and command update 4 January 2022

Hello everyone!
This time a rather big update again. First of all I hope that this update fixes the biggest battle issues that were present including vague or missing UI elements and morale not working correctly. Secondly this update features a host of cosmetic changes including new unit models and more natural animations.
The new units
I was not happy with the way units looked until now and I wanted to get rid of them as soon as possible. I choose to dig in and create a 'between step' for the cosmetic side of the game to atleast give the units the right clothing for the era and take a step into the right direction of what I am aiming for with the game.
Animations
Crossbows and archer units have received the biggest update. Crossbow now actually reload their crossbow and archers actually fire arrows and actually draw their bows.
I also updated the stance and locomotion animations of all melee units making them look way more natural. The last traces of the spinning sword attacks are also out.
Battle updates
This update contains lots of fixes regarding the battle flow and commanding. Units now actually listen when you tell them to charge and morale is now more balanced fixing issues with instantly routing armies. The enemy lord will now only be wounded and flee the battlefield when enough damage is done, it was a bit strange decapitating a lord several times over several battles.
The interface now shows the unit positions when moving a unit and the unit you are about to attack when the marker is near an enemy formation. I also added a balance bar to the bottom of the screen indicating the general morale balance between the two armies.
For the next update I will focus on campaign mechanics, especially the sergeant/lance system.
Thank you for playing and all the support!
Full changelog:
- Fix crossbow walk animation
- Show the formation you are attacking when hovering over enemy formation
- Lower attack distance when moving formations
- Fix formations not charging when given orders
- Fix archers sometimes not firing when not in view
- Change supply route boat to realistic sail Ship
- Add 1.5 handers to knights
- Add 1.5 hander to enemy lord
- Implement accurate frisian flag
- Add new sound for buckler blocked hits
- Implement blocking for two handed player
- Set correct throne room unit from player army culture
- Fix archers blocking infantry from moving past
- Raise morale balance threshold to win battle to 10%
- Fix bug causing infantry to drain morale stamina outside of battle
- Balance infantry stamina behavior, drain morale slower while fighting
- Move archer formation slightly out of the way when too close to eachother
- Show unit markers when moving formation
- Fix infantry wandering too far when formation broken
- add disorganization modifier for unit positions for fanatics and conscripts
- Increase ranged unit route and skirmish distance
- Add tooltips specifying why sergeants can't be hired
- add new unit icons for knights
- Make enemy lord flee when health depleted instead of die
- Tweak formation morale balance - start morale now purely based on unit count
- Implement new frisian unit models
- Correctly set unit animations when under fire at start of battle
- Optimize unit asset loading
- Fix misclassification of peasants as polearm infantry
- Fix being able to send endless amount of units to settlement
- Fix castle giving morale when no formations are present
- Implement new militia unit models
- Add realistic animation to archers
- Add realistic movement for melee units
- Add reload animation for crossbows
- Fix control list in pause menu
- Change default shieldbash/rear horse binding to left control instead of shift click
Changed files in this update