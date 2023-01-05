Cosmetic and command update 4 January 2022

Hello everyone!

This time a rather big update again. First of all I hope that this update fixes the biggest battle issues that were present including vague or missing UI elements and morale not working correctly. Secondly this update features a host of cosmetic changes including new unit models and more natural animations.

The new units



I was not happy with the way units looked until now and I wanted to get rid of them as soon as possible. I choose to dig in and create a 'between step' for the cosmetic side of the game to atleast give the units the right clothing for the era and take a step into the right direction of what I am aiming for with the game.

Animations

Crossbows and archer units have received the biggest update. Crossbow now actually reload their crossbow and archers actually fire arrows and actually draw their bows.

I also updated the stance and locomotion animations of all melee units making them look way more natural. The last traces of the spinning sword attacks are also out.

Battle updates

This update contains lots of fixes regarding the battle flow and commanding. Units now actually listen when you tell them to charge and morale is now more balanced fixing issues with instantly routing armies. The enemy lord will now only be wounded and flee the battlefield when enough damage is done, it was a bit strange decapitating a lord several times over several battles.

The interface now shows the unit positions when moving a unit and the unit you are about to attack when the marker is near an enemy formation. I also added a balance bar to the bottom of the screen indicating the general morale balance between the two armies.

For the next update I will focus on campaign mechanics, especially the sergeant/lance system.

Thank you for playing and all the support!

Full changelog: