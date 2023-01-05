 Skip to content

Blockhead 2D update for 5 January 2023

Level Extension: Bathroom!

Happy New Year, everyone!

For the beginning of the year, I've decided to expand the level size even further with a bathroom! Do you think there should be a bedroom?

Here are some peeks of the bathroom! This is a harder level to get around, as it does require more walljumping skill. There's even a secret in the sink drain...

You can even flush the toilet!

I also fixed some bugs! One of them, specifically, was that the "Start Server" button on the lobby screen didn't work for people who aren't the developer.

Have a smashing fun time and a great year!

