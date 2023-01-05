 Skip to content

Day of Dragons update for 5 January 2023

Day of Dragons Beta Update B.14.1.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Day of Dragons Beta Update 1.N.1.0 B.14.1.0

Server/Client Update

This Beta Update adds missing reward content for Patreon subscribers and a much requested feature for Kickstarter backers. Beta updates will be infrequent this year as we continue to work and focus on the Test version and the 1.0 release.

Game Versioning for Beta/Legacy has been changed to reduce confusion in versioning numbers. Beta Versions now begin with a "B" and the upcoming release version will begin with a "1".

  • Added Patreon Golden Skin Lifetime Subscriber Rewards
  • Added ability for Patreon LT 200 owners to apply shimmer to any non Kickstarter skin
  • Shimmer effect can now be removed from skins. Old shimmer skins (KS and PT Crimson) must continue to use logon/off to remove their skin or apply it. New shimmers can be added/removed instantly.
  • Added new Gold-related Skin crafting recipes for all dragons, with additional recipes added for Flame Stalker

