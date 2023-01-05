Day of Dragons Beta Update B.14.1.0

Server/Client Update

This Beta Update adds missing reward content for Patreon subscribers and a much requested feature for Kickstarter backers. Beta updates will be infrequent this year as we continue to work and focus on the Test version and the 1.0 release.

Game Versioning for Beta/Legacy has been changed to reduce confusion in versioning numbers. Beta Versions now begin with a "B" and the upcoming release version will begin with a "1".