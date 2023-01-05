 Skip to content

TurboMania Fog Racers update for 5 January 2023

AI Braking zones & balancing

Build 10257921

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Implementation of AI Cars braking zones for Deep Space and Egiptian Sands maps ( Nordic Noir implementation coming soon )
  • Balanced player boost strenght
  • Bug car torque slightly increased
  • Slightly lowered center of gravity of Bug Car
  • Improved Venom AI Car driving behaviour
  • other smaller changes

