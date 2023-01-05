- Implementation of AI Cars braking zones for Deep Space and Egiptian Sands maps ( Nordic Noir implementation coming soon )
- Balanced player boost strenght
- Bug car torque slightly increased
- Slightly lowered center of gravity of Bug Car
- Improved Venom AI Car driving behaviour
- other smaller changes
TurboMania Fog Racers update for 5 January 2023
AI Braking zones & balancing
Patchnotes via Steam Community
