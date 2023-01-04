 Skip to content

Gjallarhorn update for 4 January 2023

Update 1/4/2023

Build 10257839

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes
Guard that blocks Warden’s kitchen will now stay gone if you talk him out of fighting you
Corrected an issue where the map zoom wouldn’t reset after the Haven Arena battle
Corrected an issue where augments would be disabled after the Haven Arena battle

