Bug Fixes
Guard that blocks Warden’s kitchen will now stay gone if you talk him out of fighting you
Corrected an issue where the map zoom wouldn’t reset after the Haven Arena battle
Corrected an issue where augments would be disabled after the Haven Arena battle
Gjallarhorn update for 4 January 2023
Update 1/4/2023
Bug Fixes
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update