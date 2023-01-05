Patch notes v50.05 (Jan 5, 2023)

Thanks for all your patience over the holidays! We're back and after only a few days, Putnam has already been on fire, fixing:

Major

Fixed saved corruption caused by certain armies bringing uninitialized protocreatures instead of monsters

Other fixes/tweaks

Sped up line-of-sight code

Bees no longer included in food count

We're pretty sure the army corruption was causing the majority of crashes people were experiencing, so this should hopefully help a lot of you. It was in turn causing quite a bit of stress and chaos on our end. Now, with this big slice of chaos behind us, Tarn & Putnam can turn their eyes to other improvements and fixes for the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, we'll be streaming on Twitch next week, on January 9th and 14th as the start of our new event schedule (Mondays 8-10pm Eastern, and Saturdays 5-9pm Eastern). Our streamer will be SalfordSal, sharing her expertise with yet more people through the Kitfox channel. Join us and chat with fellow artisans!

Best,

Tanya from Kitfox