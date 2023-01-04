Bell Toll Visor | Silent Sentry Armor Set

Share · View all patches · Build 10257753 · Last edited 4 January 2023 – 23:26:09 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The bell tolls, but for whom?

Complete all of your Weekly Challenges and the Ultimate Challenge to earn this week’s Ultimate Reward – the Bell Toll visor.

A new Ultimate Reward will become available every week, so be sure to keep an eye on your Challenges and take advantage of these free rewards.

And now your watch begins.

As night gathers, outfit your Spartan with the Silent Sentry armor set, containing the Sparrow Temple chest attachment, Shadow Crow shoulder pads, and Shadow Raven knee pads, along with the Wet Crow armor coatings and the House of Warriors emblem.

Visit the Shop and become a watcher on the walls today.