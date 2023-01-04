 Skip to content

Halo Infinite update for 4 January 2023

Bell Toll Visor | Silent Sentry Armor Set

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The bell tolls, but for whom?

Complete all of your Weekly Challenges and the Ultimate Challenge to earn this week’s Ultimate Reward – the Bell Toll visor.

A new Ultimate Reward will become available every week, so be sure to keep an eye on your Challenges and take advantage of these free rewards.

And now your watch begins.

As night gathers, outfit your Spartan with the Silent Sentry armor set, containing the Sparrow Temple chest attachment, Shadow Crow shoulder pads, and Shadow Raven knee pads, along with the Wet Crow armor coatings and the House of Warriors emblem.

Visit the Shop and become a watcher on the walls today.

Changed depots in nightly branch

View more data in app history for build 10257753
MGS B Content Depot 1240441
Depot 1521622
Depot 1521623
MGS B HD (1708090) Depot Depot 1708090
MGS B C1 (1708091) Depot Depot 1708091
MGS B C1 HD (1708092) Depot Depot 1708092
