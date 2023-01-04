 Skip to content

Hentai Fantasy World update for 4 January 2023

Update #3: Achievements Hurray!

Build 10257564 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy New Year everyone.

We've updated you a bit here and now you can get Achievements in our game.

Have a nice day :)

