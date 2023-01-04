 Skip to content

Operation Defensive! update for 4 January 2023

no more blur

Share · View all patches · Build 10257456 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

new setting to remove blur in the form of a high resolution setting
local muilty player can be tested by pressing G in the level select screen

Changed files in this update

Depot 2001871
