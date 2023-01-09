 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Among Us VR update for 9 January 2023

We’re No. WUN! Trophy Hat & More Awards!

Share · View all patches · Build 10257409 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Year, New Hat!

A new small patch (3) goes live today, giving all of you lucky little beans the prize you deserve — the We’re No. WUN! Trophy hat! Show off your winning streak (or lack thereof) with this perfectly valid and not tampered with at all #1 trophy!

Available NOW! For free! For everyone!
Because we’re all winners.

Just like Among Us VR! (smooth transition is smooth)

We’re so grateful to have won a number of awards over the past holiday/awards season!

The coming year promises exciting new updates, features, hats, and more — so be sure to keep yourself tuned in for more announcements in the future!

Stay suspicious, beans!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1849901
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link