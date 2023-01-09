We’re No. WUN! Trophy Hat & More Awards!

New Year, New Hat!
A new small patch (3) goes live today, giving all of you lucky little beans the prize you deserve — the We’re No. WUN! Trophy hat! Show off your winning streak (or lack thereof) with this perfectly valid and not tampered with at all #1 trophy!
Available NOW! For free! For everyone!
Because we’re all winners.
Just like Among Us VR! (smooth transition is smooth)
We’re so grateful to have won a number of awards over the past holiday/awards season!
- Best New Multiplayer VR Game from UploadVR
- Beat New Quest Game of 2022 from Android Central
- Best VR Game of 2022 from ShackNews
- A totally legit and not us just coping category, VR Space Bean Game of the Year from The Game Awards
The coming year promises exciting new updates, features, hats, and more — so be sure to keep yourself tuned in for more announcements in the future!
Stay suspicious, beans!
Changed files in this update