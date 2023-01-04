 Skip to content

GAL Ramírez's LION update for 4 January 2023

2023 First Update and Fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good Day to All and Happy new Year, this is the first Update of the year, It counts with several fixes among them the skill crystals not showing their Obtained animation, alongside it these crystals where give icons when obtained and the crystals that contained them have been remodeled, but are still in production, this is a preview of their models.
Also fixed that the player could get stuck is obtaining candyna

