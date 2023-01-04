 Skip to content

Rise & Fall update for 4 January 2023

[TEST BRANCH] Polish Pass: Part 5

Share · View all patches · Build 10257373 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
-Shop shows checkmarks for items owned
-Controller navigation improved
-Right stick controls your player model if you want to preview.
-Keyboard players can grab by right clicking the mouse
-AI Movement improved (there were some cases where their movement got weird when camera angles switched)
-Online mode spawns goalies
-Prep done for bots in online mode
-Grab should work more consistently in online mode.
-Less desync when joining an online room when a match has started
-Various performance optimizations
-UI colour changes based on team colour in online.

More to come!

