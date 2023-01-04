[TEST BRANCH] Polish Pass: Part 5

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

-Shop shows checkmarks for items owned

-Controller navigation improved

-Right stick controls your player model if you want to preview.

-Keyboard players can grab by right clicking the mouse

-AI Movement improved (there were some cases where their movement got weird when camera angles switched)

-Online mode spawns goalies

-Prep done for bots in online mode

-Grab should work more consistently in online mode.

-Less desync when joining an online room when a match has started

-Various performance optimizations

-UI colour changes based on team colour in online.

More to come!