Share · View all patches · Build 10257355 · Last edited 6 January 2023 – 14:59:18 UTC by Wendy

Update 0.5 is here with some various additions and bug fixes!

Melee weapons are now added in Survival mode

Rebalanced zombies and soldiers health and damage

Fixed an issue with hit reaction of zombies

Fixed an issue with health regeneration of player

Some other small bug fixes have been fixed!

Thanks for your support and patience!

Happy gaming