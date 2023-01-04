 Skip to content

Bitburner update for 4 January 2023

v2.2.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v2.2.1 Hotfixes
Hotfix / bugfix:

  • (@d0sboots) Implemented a new API wrapping solution that prevents the need for binding functions to ns when placing
    them in a new variable, but maintains and perhaps improves upon the performance gains from the previous v2.2.0
    changes.
  • Fixed some issues with savegames failing to load, or causing the main engine loop to stall after load.
  • Fixed an issue where .script files were not receiving the correct args when ran
  • Fixed an issue with sleeve HP calculation
  • Possible fix for MathJax "Typesetting Failed" errors
  • There was an issue with Corporations decaying their employees to 0 stats, even though the minimum was supposed to
    be 5. Moved the variable storing the min decay value to corporation constants, and raised it to 10.
  • Regenerated documentation at https://github.com/bitburner-official/bitburner-src/blob/dev/markdown/bitburner.ns.md
    due to corporation changes related to min decay stats.
  • Faction XP was unintentionally providing 20x the experience gain as it did prior to v2.0. This caused faction work
    to exceed gym/university as the optimal way to gain experience. Values have been reduced to only about 2x what
    they were prior to v2.0, and they are no longer better than gym/university.
  • Fixed an issue where the overview skill bars could be displayed inaccurately based on player multipliers.

