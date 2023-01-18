Ave Imperator, Force Commanders.

Thank you for your reports and feedback since the launch of Duty Eternal.

We're pleased to release a new update to resolve some of the issues which have been reported to us, primarily those which could cause some Force Commanders games to lock. The following issues have been resolved:

Fixed a game lock that occurred when a Servitor was killed by an auto action during their movement towards the Techmarine.

Fixed a game lock during "Servitor Movement" due to the Techmarine being too far away.

Fixed a game lock that could occur after throwing Frag Grenades at the Venerable Dreadnought and then hiding your Grey Knights behind a wall during the “Allies Under Siege” mission.

Fixed a game lock that could occur during the enemy turn, just after a Warp Surge had taken place.

Fixed an issue that was causing Poxus Seeds to appear too frequently in missions.

We are continuing to investigate other issues that have been reported to us. If you encounter any further issues or continue to experience any of the above, please first verify your Steam game files before reporting an issue.

If the issue persists let us know on our Issue Tracker here so we can investigate.