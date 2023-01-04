 Skip to content

The Albino Hunter™ {Revamp} update for 4 January 2023

FIFTEEN STARGATES Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 10257193 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

So, I've been watching HawkZombie's delightful little livestream of my game, and is has been a blast...

...Except that he found a sequence breaking bug that has the potential to break the game.

SIGH! And my last update just got rid of one of those...!

So, now, I have fixed it. Hopefully. I really hope it doesn't break again if someone attempts to do the same thing.

Also, I reduced the percentage that Confusion has to hurt you. Because it was hurting Hawk almost every time.

PEACE!ːsteamsunnyː

Changed files in this update

