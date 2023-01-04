 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Joshua's Legs update for 4 January 2023

Map update and main menu bug fix

Share · View all patches · Build 10257167 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch adds a new background to the map and a shortcut key to open the map directly. Additionally, some signs were added throughout the game to help players decide where to go next. A bunch of bugs were also fixed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1934331
  • Loading history…
Depot 1934332
  • Loading history…
Depot 1934333
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link