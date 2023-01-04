This patch adds a new background to the map and a shortcut key to open the map directly. Additionally, some signs were added throughout the game to help players decide where to go next. A bunch of bugs were also fixed.
Joshua's Legs update for 4 January 2023
Map update and main menu bug fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update