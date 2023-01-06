v1.3.0 - Key Rebinding + Tooltips

We want to thank everyone again for playing the Prologue and providing all their feedback through Steam Community, Reviews, Videos and more.

Patch Notes

Major Features

Key Rebinding

Added an option for rebinding the control scheme for both Keyboard/Mouse and Gamepad.

Skill Tooltips

Added Tooltips for all the skills in the pause menu. Players will be able to revisit the description of all active and passive skills acquired through level up when pausing the game. The tooltips are updated with the upgrades chosen by the player.

Skill Level Up Weight

Changed the game's logic that chooses skills when levelling up. We can now manipulate how frequently certain skills can appear, which opens up more design opportunities for new characters/mechanics in the future that manipulate these values. Additionally, we can be sure that skills that are not relevant at the moment don't show up at all. For example, the Overcooked passive skill from Stoverick, that burns enemies afflicted with the Roasted status, will not appear unless the player has already chosen an active skill that causes the Roasted status.

Character changes

Chiselo, the Sculptor

Skill changes:

Nature's Embrace gained a healing property on level 3 for each enemy hit by its attack;

Protection Idol buffed, gaining a chance of healing the player from level 1 for each enemy killed inside the area.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where picking up a chest with Chiselo having chosen the Marble Deity's Resemblance Path would show the Wooden Path information.

Next Steps

We are now focusing on the Early Access release of the main game, with the development of the 3rd playable character and further stages. We are working on a demo for Steam Next Fest, where you will be able to unlock and play with Sewvia, the Weaver, and try other stages we have planned! Hope everyone is excited to see her in action and ready for some speed!

For those using Steam Cloud, save files will work between the Prologue and the demo, lately going to the Early Access version! So everything farmed until now, will be kept when changing to the main game. The Prologue will be available until the release of the demo. Don't worry, you will not lose your progress.