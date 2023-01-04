Changes:
Added a star score to crop seeds. 5 stars is either 24 levels of positive traits or 200 trait score.
Added a inventory sorting option to place the highest scoring seeds first.
Implemented the Crops collection tab to keep track of your crops high score
- Clicking on a seed shows what it gives and it's gold/day profit estimation
All Recipes have 7 recipe effects
Bugs:
Fixed many recipe effects.
Fixed multiple flower stalks
Fixed exported fermenting recipes
Fixed crop harvest skill gain
Changed files in this update