Changes:

Added a star score to crop seeds. 5 stars is either 24 levels of positive traits or 200 trait score.

Added a inventory sorting option to place the highest scoring seeds first.

Implemented the Crops collection tab to keep track of your crops high score

Clicking on a seed shows what it gives and it's gold/day profit estimation

All Recipes have 7 recipe effects

Bugs:

Fixed many recipe effects.

Fixed multiple flower stalks

Fixed exported fermenting recipes

Fixed crop harvest skill gain