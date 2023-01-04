 Skip to content

Void: Edge of Existence update for 4 January 2023

Soul Fragments Scalling

Build 10257013 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Soul Fragments Given Through Level States HotFix:

Trash mobs:

0.2 Fragment + (0.02 x Level State)

Bosses:

1 Fragment + (1 x Level State)

