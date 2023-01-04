WINGRAVE - THE SEEKER

WINGRAVE

Wingrave excels at close combat. He specializes in supporting allies, summoning shields of light and healing his allies even as he calls down divine judgement on his enemies.

BACKSTORY

Wingrave is an Archon Templar, clad in spell-forged armor and sustained by his faith in the Architects. Long before the Gloaming, he fought monsters in the shadows and defended the people of the Empire from the terrifying threats of the Maze. He is a natural leader and a true hero, borne up by his honest faith in the light and the Empire.

These are the things that Wingrave's Echo remembers when he is first reborn. Of all the Champions, Wingrave is the one who most feels like a hero—a true champion of light. However, as the player uncovers more of Wingrave's past, they will uncover the darker side of the Empire and the Archons… the fact that not all denizens of the Maze are monsters, and brutal actions like the massacre of the monks at Aurelien. Ultimately, Wingrave's Echo will have the opportunity to be a better man than the original—to live up to his ideals, and be the champion he could and should have been.

