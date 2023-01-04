 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Snow Plow Playtest update for 4 January 2023

Minor update 0.0.13b

Share · View all patches · Build 10256965 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a minor update to fix a few launch/shutdown issues with Steam.

---------------Changelog---------------

Added

  • Added camera effect transition when embarking/disembarking vehicle

Changes

  • Minor code fixes to avoir launch/shutdown issues

Changed files in this update

Snow Plow Playtest Content Depot 1902271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link