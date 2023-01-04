Minor update 0.0.13b

Just a minor update to fix a few launch/shutdown issues with Steam.
---------------Changelog---------------
Added
- Added camera effect transition when embarking/disembarking vehicle
Changes
- Minor code fixes to avoir launch/shutdown issues
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Just a minor update to fix a few launch/shutdown issues with Steam.
---------------Changelog---------------
Added
Changes
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update