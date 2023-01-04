 Skip to content

SALVATIONLAND update for 4 January 2023

Patch 0.8.9

Patch 0.8.9

Build 10256934

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added animation of cabinet dropping at the "House of Culture" level
  • Fixed dialogue/locker screen offset on different screen resolutions
  • Added new voice lines for story characters (WIP)
  • Returned darker night (compromise count between old and new setting)
  • Rewritten cheat codes (see file cheats.txt)
  • Fixed minor technical bugs

