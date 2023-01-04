- Added animation of cabinet dropping at the "House of Culture" level
- Fixed dialogue/locker screen offset on different screen resolutions
- Added new voice lines for story characters (WIP)
- Returned darker night (compromise count between old and new setting)
- Rewritten cheat codes (see file cheats.txt)
- Fixed minor technical bugs
SALVATIONLAND update for 4 January 2023
Patch 0.8.9
Patchnotes via Steam Community
