Blue Oak Bridge update for 4 January 2023

Update Notes for Jan. 4th

Happy Wednesday! Here is what you will find in the latest patch:

Fixes

  • Lobster trap had a game crashing bug, but that has been resolved
  • You can now pick up cotton in the Bog
  • Quality ranked items can be used in potion making, food recipes and crafting
  • You can now plant one blue oak sapling at a time. Previously, it would plant entire stack of saplings
  • You can see the numbers in the cafe UI and donation UI. Previously, button art was covering the numbers
  • Pets no longer disappear at the start of the game

Work in Progress

  • Eternal Ember Quest bug
  • Eloria Compendium Quest bug
  • Optimization
  • Shrinking the HUD down
  • Many more small things here and there

We hope you’ve had a great start to the new year,
the Blue Oak Bridge Team 💙

