Update Notes for Jan. 4th

Happy Wednesday! Here is what you will find in the latest patch:

Fixes

Lobster trap had a game crashing bug, but that has been resolved

You can now pick up cotton in the Bog

Quality ranked items can be used in potion making, food recipes and crafting

You can now plant one blue oak sapling at a time. Previously, it would plant entire stack of saplings

You can see the numbers in the cafe UI and donation UI. Previously, button art was covering the numbers

Pets no longer disappear at the start of the game

Work in Progress

Eternal Ember Quest bug

Eloria Compendium Quest bug

Optimization

Shrinking the HUD down

Many more small things here and there

We hope you’ve had a great start to the new year,

the Blue Oak Bridge Team 💙