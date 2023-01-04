Update Notes for Jan. 4th

Happy Wednesday! Here is what you will find in the latest patch:
Fixes
- Lobster trap had a game crashing bug, but that has been resolved
- You can now pick up cotton in the Bog
- Quality ranked items can be used in potion making, food recipes and crafting
- You can now plant one blue oak sapling at a time. Previously, it would plant entire stack of saplings
- You can see the numbers in the cafe UI and donation UI. Previously, button art was covering the numbers
- Pets no longer disappear at the start of the game
Work in Progress
- Eternal Ember Quest bug
- Eloria Compendium Quest bug
- Optimization
- Shrinking the HUD down
- Many more small things here and there
We hope you’ve had a great start to the new year,
the Blue Oak Bridge Team 💙
Changed files in this update