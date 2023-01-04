 Skip to content

Opaloid Kingdom update for 4 January 2023

New achievements, coin indicator and mushroom item.

The mushroom item was added! It increases the attack pattern of the Azure Sorcerer where it is available.
Look for them in room 17, 19 and 26. The Crazy Wizard also received a permanent upgrade to his attack pattern.

New achievements were added in zones 7, 11, 15 and 27. Additionally achievements in zone 17 and 33 are now easier to find.

A new coin count indicator will be displayed on the screen while playing.

CRT filter is now on by default, you can turn it off in the Screen Settings.

A bug where the game sometimes could freeze while pausing was fixed.

