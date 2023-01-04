- Fixed SCP-173 can move even though you watch him bug
- Added small move penalty to SCP-173 after you stop watching him in cameras
- Added option to hide particles
- Fixed Checkpoint Event bug in Heavy Containment
SCP: Observer Public Beta update for 4 January 2023
Version 0.16.15
