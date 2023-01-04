 Skip to content

SCP: Observer Public Beta update for 4 January 2023

Version 0.16.15

Version 0.16.15
Build 10256813 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed SCP-173 can move even though you watch him bug
  • Added small move penalty to SCP-173 after you stop watching him in cameras
  • Added option to hide particles
  • Fixed Checkpoint Event bug in Heavy Containment

