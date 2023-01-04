- Fixed a bug for endless mode post draft levels, where Hackware wouldn't update fire rate unless you opened the menu.
- Fixed bug where multiple gift power ups could spawn on the screen at the same time, this might make it slightly more difficult to go infinite in endless mode.
ICEwall update for 4 January 2023
Version 1.3.2: Hackware fire rate fixed for endless
Patchnotes via Steam Community
