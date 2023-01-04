 Skip to content

ICEwall update for 4 January 2023

Version 1.3.2: Hackware fire rate fixed for endless

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug for endless mode post draft levels, where Hackware wouldn't update fire rate unless you opened the menu.
  • Fixed bug where multiple gift power ups could spawn on the screen at the same time, this might make it slightly more difficult to go infinite in endless mode.

