Share · View all patches · Build 10256790 · Last edited 4 January 2023 – 20:06:21 UTC by Wendy

Did some minor updates to the levels and added more content. Main points are:

2 x New Lessons added Added some life to the levels (will be adding more) Changed the game progression a bit so challenges become available the more lessons you pass (to make it a bit more interesting) Adjusted slightly the score math in preparation for the Steam Achievement and Leader board features.

More to come, stay tuned :)