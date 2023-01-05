 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DevLife update for 5 January 2023

New Update! - Alpha Build #7 (0.8.80)

Share · View all patches · Build 10256767 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! As promised on our Discord, today we released a small hotfix for not working drag and drop for components and skills. Additionally, because one of the features planned for the next big update - contextual notifications about changes in money and fans, was already done we decided to push it now instead of waiting a few more months ;)

As always, if you find any new bugs or have suggestions about the game, you can leave them at the previously mentioned Discord server or on mestoegames.com/bugsreport ;)

Changelog:

New Features:
  • Added contextual notifications about accounts balance and the number of fans changes for the character and company

Bugs Fixes:
  • Fixed a bug that prevented components from being assigned to commissions via drag and drop
  • Fixed a bug that allowed assigning locked components to commercial projects

Changed files in this update

DevLife - Windows Depot 1351361
  • Loading history…
DevLife - Linux Depot 1351362
  • Loading history…
DevLife - MAC Depot 1351363
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link