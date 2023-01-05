New Update! - Alpha Build #7 (0.8.80)

Hi everyone! As promised on our Discord, today we released a small hotfix for not working drag and drop for components and skills. Additionally, because one of the features planned for the next big update - contextual notifications about changes in money and fans, was already done we decided to push it now instead of waiting a few more months ;)
As always, if you find any new bugs or have suggestions about the game, you can leave them at the previously mentioned Discord server or on mestoegames.com/bugsreport ;)
Changelog:
New Features:
- Added contextual notifications about accounts balance and the number of fans changes for the character and company
Bugs Fixes:
- Fixed a bug that prevented components from being assigned to commissions via drag and drop
- Fixed a bug that allowed assigning locked components to commercial projects
Changed files in this update