New Update! - Alpha Build #7 (0.8.80)

Hi everyone! As promised on our Discord, today we released a small hotfix for not working drag and drop for components and skills. Additionally, because one of the features planned for the next big update - contextual notifications about changes in money and fans, was already done we decided to push it now instead of waiting a few more months ;)

As always, if you find any new bugs or have suggestions about the game, you can leave them at the previously mentioned Discord server or on mestoegames.com/bugsreport ;)

Changelog:

New Features:

Added contextual notifications about accounts balance and the number of fans changes for the character and company

Bugs Fixes: