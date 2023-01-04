 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Chorus of the Night update for 4 January 2023

Patch notes for 5th Jan

Share · View all patches · Build 10256754 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Increased max level cap to account for increased experience gain in Mosh Pit mode.

Fixed a bug with the permanent unlocks UI that didn't properly show fully upgraded tiers. Shout-out to Nate for spotting this issue!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2231632
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link