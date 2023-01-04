Patch notes for 5th Jan

Increased max level cap to account for increased experience gain in Mosh Pit mode.
Fixed a bug with the permanent unlocks UI that didn't properly show fully upgraded tiers. Shout-out to Nate for spotting this issue!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Increased max level cap to account for increased experience gain in Mosh Pit mode.
Fixed a bug with the permanent unlocks UI that didn't properly show fully upgraded tiers. Shout-out to Nate for spotting this issue!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update