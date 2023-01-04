 Skip to content

The Tenants update for 4 January 2023

The Tenants - Patch 1.0.10

Build 10256669 · Last edited by Wendy

General
  • Winter seasonal content has ended. Christmas Pops will be back next year with more presents to give. Congratulations to the winners of the Winter Community Event: @Mona, @karoleem, and @Minnie!
  • Fixed a number of issues with the new "Sell Everything" feature button selling things in renovation modes that don't permit rebuying all items. Also removed bulldozing windows from the action.
  • Fixed a tenant request issue with requests not properly timing out when switching to a different district.
  • Fixed an issue with the never ending Leaky Pipe event.
  • Fixed a few issues with jobs, room detection, and preferred tags.
Balance
  • Lowered the time interval between generating new Elite Contracts.

