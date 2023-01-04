 Skip to content

Life After Death update for 4 January 2023

Update V0.2.2.0

Build 10256657

Patchnotes via Steam Community

More loot distributed in different zones

Farming System added you can now have plants to make health drinks

Seeds are at industrial zone after military camp

3 types of plants added

1 farm planter added in crafting bench tools

