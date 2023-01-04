Patch 1.06

Zimmer 1.06 Patch Notes
player movement speed increased from 600 to 610
new monster: yellow butterfly
- a yellow butterfly appears when you open a untrapped treasure chest
- killing a yellow butterfly gives you a 5 second haste effect
- killing another butterfly will add 5 more seconds to current haste timer
- butterfly trees have a small chance of spawning with a yellow butterfly
bombs explode faster, changed from 1.5 seconds to 1 second
bombs drop faster, changed from 2 seconds to 1.5 second
lower volume on bomb dropping sound
new player character Orcish Charger
- melee attack
- spell "haste self", 90 seconds of haste
adding some mouseover info in hero select screen
added controller support to menus
added analogic stick to controller support
Saved games from previous versions will not work with this version.
