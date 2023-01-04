 Skip to content

Zimmer update for 4 January 2023

Patch 1.06

Patch 1.06

Build 10256612

Zimmer 1.06 Patch Notes

  • player movement speed increased from 600 to 610

  • new monster: yellow butterfly

    • a yellow butterfly appears when you open a untrapped treasure chest
    • killing a yellow butterfly gives you a 5 second haste effect
    • killing another butterfly will add 5 more seconds to current haste timer
    • butterfly trees have a small chance of spawning with a yellow butterfly

  • bombs explode faster, changed from 1.5 seconds to 1 second

  • bombs drop faster, changed from 2 seconds to 1.5 second

  • lower volume on bomb dropping sound

  • new player character Orcish Charger

    • melee attack
    • spell "haste self", 90 seconds of haste

  • adding some mouseover info in hero select screen

  • added controller support to menus

  • added analogic stick to controller support

Saved games from previous versions will not work with this version.

