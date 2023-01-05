Team Fortress 2 Update Released (ClientVersion 7757534)

An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:
Fixed a memory leak when firing syringes as Medic
Fixed some instances of syringes being invisible around corners and in transitions between water and air (both directions)
Fixed syringes triggering false hits on the client when minimal view models are enabled or a custom view model FOV is set
Fixed The Original using the default reload sound instead of the intended sound
Fixed entities being considered static props after long server times
- Fixed Mann vs. Machine bots failing to spawn
- Fixed rockets occasionally being solid
Updated the equip_region settings for The Onimann and the Cranial Cowl
Updated cp_frostwatch
- Fixed being able to stand in the cliff wall near control point 2 in stage 1
Expanded VScript support
- Fixed .nut files being valid files for download/upload
- Fixed clients being able to run certain script_* debug commands on the server
- Added EmitSoundEx
- Fixed crashes related to null strings being passed to functions
- Exposed a MaxClients function to get the current value of maxplayers
- Fixed clearing script hooks on level transition
