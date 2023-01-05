 Skip to content

Team Fortress 2 update for 5 January 2023

Team Fortress 2 Update Released (ClientVersion 7757534)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:

  • Fixed a memory leak when firing syringes as Medic

  • Fixed some instances of syringes being invisible around corners and in transitions between water and air (both directions)

  • Fixed syringes triggering false hits on the client when minimal view models are enabled or a custom view model FOV is set

  • Fixed The Original using the default reload sound instead of the intended sound

  • Fixed entities being considered static props after long server times

    • Fixed Mann vs. Machine bots failing to spawn
    • Fixed rockets occasionally being solid

  • Updated the equip_region settings for The Onimann and the Cranial Cowl

  • Updated cp_frostwatch

    • Fixed being able to stand in the cliff wall near control point 2 in stage 1

  • Expanded VScript support

    • Fixed .nut files being valid files for download/upload
    • Fixed clients being able to run certain script_* debug commands on the server
    • Added EmitSoundEx
    • Fixed crashes related to null strings being passed to functions
    • Exposed a MaxClients function to get the current value of maxplayers
    • Fixed clearing script hooks on level transition

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for French, German, Hungarian, Korean, Norwegian, Portuguese - Portugal, Spanish - Spain, and Traditional Chinese

Items

  • Dragon's Fury Changed craft_class from `toweapon`
  • Thermal Thruster Changed craft_class from `toweapon`
  • Gas Passer Changed craft_class from `toweapon`
  • Hot Hand Changed craft_class from `toweapon`
  • Second Banana Changed craft_class from `toweapon`
  • Mucous Membrain Removed attribute equip_region/hat 1
  • Mucous Membrain Removed attribute equip_region/pyro_head_replacement 1
  • Mucous Membrain Added new attribute equip_regions/hat with value of 1
  • Mucous Membrain Added new attribute equip_regions/pyro_head_replacement with value of 1
  • Chicken Kiev Removed attribute equip_region/whole_head 1
  • Chicken Kiev Removed attribute equip_region/head_skin 1
  • Chicken Kiev Added new attribute equip_regions/whole_head with value of 1
  • Chicken Kiev Added new attribute equip_regions/head_skin with value of 1
  • Hallowed Headcase Removed attribute equip_region/hat 1
  • Hallowed Headcase Removed attribute equip_region/face 1
  • Hallowed Headcase Added new attribute equip_regions/hat with value of 1
  • Hallowed Headcase Added new attribute equip_regions/face with value of 1
  • Beep Man Removed attribute equip_region/whole_head 1
  • Beep Man Removed attribute equip_region/shirt 1
  • Beep Man Added new attribute equip_regions/whole_head with value of 1
  • Beep Man Added new attribute equip_regions/shirt with value of 1
  • Bone-Cut Belt Removed attribute equip_region/left_shoulder 1
  • Bone-Cut Belt Removed attribute equip_region/shirt 1
  • Bone-Cut Belt Added new attribute equip_regions/left_shoulder with value of 1
  • Bone-Cut Belt Added new attribute equip_regions/shirt with value of 1
  • Avian Amante Removed attribute equip_region/whole_head 1
  • Avian Amante Removed attribute equip_region/head_skin 1
  • Avian Amante Added new attribute equip_regions/whole_head with value of 1
  • Avian Amante Added new attribute equip_regions/head_skin with value of 1
  • Eingineer Removed attribute equip_region/whole_head 1
  • Eingineer Removed attribute equip_region/head_skin 1
  • Eingineer Added new attribute equip_regions/whole_head with value of 1
  • Eingineer Added new attribute equip_regions/head_skin with value of 1
  • Poopy Doe Removed attribute equip_region/whole_head 1
  • Poopy Doe Removed attribute equip_region/head_skin 1
  • Poopy Doe Added new attribute equip_regions/whole_head with value of 1
  • Poopy Doe Added new attribute equip_regions/head_skin with value of 1
  • Batter's Beak Removed attribute equip_region/whole_head 1
  • Batter's Beak Removed attribute equip_region/head_skin 1
  • Batter's Beak Added new attribute equip_regions/whole_head with value of 1
  • Batter's Beak Added new attribute equip_regions/head_skin with value of 1
  • War Dog Removed attribute equip_region/whole_head 1
  • War Dog Removed attribute equip_region/head_skin 1
  • War Dog Added new attribute equip_regions/whole_head with value of 1
  • War Dog Added new attribute equip_regions/head_skin with value of 1
  • Computron 5000 Removed attribute equip_region/whole_head 1
  • Computron 5000 Removed attribute equip_region/head_skin 1
  • Computron 5000 Added new attribute equip_regions/whole_head with value of 1
  • Computron 5000 Added new attribute equip_regions/head_skin with value of 1
  • Onimann Removed attribute equip_region hat
  • Onimann Added new attribute equip_regions/hat with value of 1
  • Onimann Added new attribute equip_regions/face with value of 1
  • Cranial Cowl Removed attribute equip_region whole_head
  • Cranial Cowl Added new attribute equip_regions/hat with value of 1
  • Cranial Cowl Added new attribute equip_regions/face with value of 1
  • Misha's Maw Removed attribute equip_region/whole_head 1
  • Misha's Maw Removed attribute equip_region/head_skin 1
  • Misha's Maw Added new attribute equip_regions/whole_head with value of 1
  • Misha's Maw Added new attribute equip_regions/head_skin with value of 1
  • Cabinet Mann Removed attribute equip_region/whole_head 1
  • Cabinet Mann Removed attribute equip_region/head_skin 1
  • Cabinet Mann Added new attribute equip_regions/whole_head with value of 1
  • Cabinet Mann Added new attribute equip_regions/head_skin with value of 1
  • Fire Breather Removed attribute equip_region/whole_head 1
  • Fire Breather Removed attribute equip_region/head_skin 1
  • Fire Breather Removed attribute equip_region/pyro_head_replacement 1
  • Fire Breather Added new attribute equip_regions/whole_head with value of 1
  • Fire Breather Added new attribute equip_regions/head_skin with value of 1
  • Fire Breather Added new attribute equip_regions/pyro_head_replacement with value of 1

Changed files in this update

TF2 Client server shared Depot 441
TF2 Windows client Depot 232251
TF2 OSX client Depot 232252
TF2 Linux client Depot 232253
