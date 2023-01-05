[Major Update] New maps and new gameplay

**

Added: (based on back room map)

**

Added a new map - Back Room

Added a pistol and first person action system for the back room map

New gameplay and quest systems

Added inspect function for pistols

Added weapon collision detection

Added screen VCR effect

Added a real-time display of the current time and date in the lower left corner of the screen

Added real-time bullets and health in the lower right corner of the screen

Added entity - bacteria, it has hearing and vision, and it is invincible

Added the effect of white snowflakes and distortion on the screen when the player sees the entity

Added the ability for characters and entities to drill holes

a new entity - Wretches, it has the appearance of the red

added the effect of blood splatter, will splash to the wall or the ground

Added dynamic depth of field to simulate eye focusing effect

Added the appearance of random gloves to the map every time you enter the back room

Added NPC dialogue

Added the status of unarmed characters

Added a circular progress bar for picking up items

Added a first-person death animation

Added some sound effects

**

Adjust:

**

The player will no longer switch to the new camera when completing the game successfully or unsuccessfully, but will keep the third person camera, and the game over UI will appear.

Accelerated the movement speed of Chinese zombies in the alley map and enhanced the sense of pressure

Updated the list of sponsors, thank you for your support!

The fastest time I can finish the map in the back room is 10 minutes. You can challenge it. Have a good time!

This time, the gameplay and tasks in the back room map are just prototype, but the whole process can be run through, in fact, many areas need to be improved, any suggestions or BUG feedback can be left in the comment section, thank you for your support!

https://afdian.net/@hellocjc

https://www.patreon.com/Chenjiacheng