[Major Update] New maps and new gameplay

**
Added: (based on back room map)
**
- Added a new map - Back Room
- Added a pistol and first person action system for the back room map
- New gameplay and quest systems
- Added inspect function for pistols
- Added weapon collision detection
- Added screen VCR effect
- Added a real-time display of the current time and date in the lower left corner of the screen
- Added real-time bullets and health in the lower right corner of the screen
- Added entity - bacteria, it has hearing and vision, and it is invincible
- Added the effect of white snowflakes and distortion on the screen when the player sees the entity
- Added the ability for characters and entities to drill holes
- a new entity - Wretches, it has the appearance of the red
- added the effect of blood splatter, will splash to the wall or the ground
- Added dynamic depth of field to simulate eye focusing effect
- Added the appearance of random gloves to the map every time you enter the back room
- Added NPC dialogue
- Added the status of unarmed characters
- Added a circular progress bar for picking up items
- Added a first-person death animation
- Added some sound effects
**
Adjust:
**
- The player will no longer switch to the new camera when completing the game successfully or unsuccessfully, but will keep the third person camera, and the game over UI will appear.
- Accelerated the movement speed of Chinese zombies in the alley map and enhanced the sense of pressure
- Updated the list of sponsors, thank you for your support!
The fastest time I can finish the map in the back room is 10 minutes. You can challenge it. Have a good time!
This time, the gameplay and tasks in the back room map are just prototype, but the whole process can be run through, in fact, many areas need to be improved, any suggestions or BUG feedback can be left in the comment section, thank you for your support!
Sponsored links：
https://afdian.net/@hellocjc
https://www.patreon.com/Chenjiacheng
Changed files in this update