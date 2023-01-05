 Skip to content

SpellMaster: The Saga update for 5 January 2023

SPELLMASTER: THE SAGA Update v. 0.8.5.8

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Spellbinders
New update is finally here!

Changelog:

Content

  • New style of combat - Grimoire magical combat.
  • Over 40 new spells for the Grimoire.
  • Debuffs on enemies (fire, freeze, electrical circuits...)
  • Small plots and dialogues.
  • New skill - Mining.
  • The storyline of the miners' village.
  • New items - raw materials for making weapons.
  • New spider cave.

Updates

  • Improvements to the resource production system, now you can set the quantity.
  • Improvements to the combat system to improve responsiveness.
  • Spanish language support.

Fixes

  • Fixed jump animations.

Please join our Discord server if you would like to chat and dont forget to leave your feedback on Steam forums and reviews!

