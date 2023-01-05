SPELLMASTER: THE SAGA Update v. 0.8.5.8

Share · View all patches · Build 10256567 · Last edited 5 January 2023 – 13:52:06 UTC by Wendy

Hello, Spellbinders

New update is finally here!

Changelog:

Content

New style of combat - Grimoire magical combat.



Over 40 new spells for the Grimoire.

Debuffs on enemies (fire, freeze, electrical circuits...)

Small plots and dialogues.

New skill - Mining.

The storyline of the miners' village.

New items - raw materials for making weapons.

New spider cave.





Updates

Improvements to the resource production system, now you can set the quantity.

Improvements to the combat system to improve responsiveness.

Spanish language support.

Fixes

Fixed jump animations.

Please join our Discord server if you would like to chat and dont forget to leave your feedback on Steam forums and reviews!