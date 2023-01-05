Dual Universe - Release 1.2.3

Hello Noveans,

We've deployed a new hotfix. Dual Universe is now in version 1.2.3.

Changes are below:

Bug Fixes

Fixed the client sometimes not sending position updates to the server.

Fixed issue where the avatars position after a relog was wrong.

Fixed incorrect planet ore descriptions.

Fixed lockscreen being sometimes incorrectly displayed when closing the notification panel.

Fixed an issue related to mining units that allowed them to be picked up when they should be locked due to calibration.

Fixed an issue with flatten and dig on planets.

Fixed a rare issue where ore failed to spawn after mining unit calibration.

Fixed an exploit related to reload times for weapons and also fixed some minor UI issues.

Known Issues

[Lua] The industry getInfo function field, schematicsRemaining, does not return a value until you request an acquisition from the schematic bank.

[Gunnery Tutorial] With the new tactical map, there are some inconsistencies in the Gunnery Tutorial. The tutorial still works, but the steps that describe the periscope (now replaced by the tactical map) are out of date.

We believe the desynchronization issue has now been resolved, however if it still occurs for you, please notify us via a support ticket immediately.

We continue the work on fixing and improving the game thanks to your feedback.

Thank you very much for your support!