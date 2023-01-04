Mouse and Keyboard Update for Jan 4

Howdy Folks and Happy New Year!
We have a few updates to ring in the new year:
-
updates to mouse direction aiming for character
-
updates to more accurate mouse aiming
-
updates to better keyboard bindings
- Space Bar to skip intro and log in to Hub
- Space bar in menus to "accept"
- W/A/S/D to navigate menus
- W - Jump
- S - sprint
- A/D - move left/right
- C - crouch
- Escape - pause/exit a match
- Tab - view Xbox contol scheme
- Space - Dash
- 1 = canned message 1
- 2 = canned message 2
- 3 = canned message 3
- 4 = canned message 4
In our next update, we plan to better support mouse with a cursor and have updated UI based on the controller/keyboard that is connected.
Please leave a comment below if you have any questions, comments or suggestions!
Thanks,
Mandy @ Black Hive Team
