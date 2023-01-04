Mouse and Keyboard Update for Jan 4

Share · View all patches · Build 10256383 · Last edited 4 January 2023 – 19:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Howdy Folks and Happy New Year!

We have a few updates to ring in the new year:

updates to mouse direction aiming for character

updates to more accurate mouse aiming

updates to better keyboard bindings Space Bar to skip intro and log in to Hub Space bar in menus to "accept" W/A/S/D to navigate menus W - Jump S - sprint A/D - move left/right C - crouch Escape - pause/exit a match Tab - view Xbox contol scheme Space - Dash 1 = canned message 1 2 = canned message 2 3 = canned message 3 4 = canned message 4



In our next update, we plan to better support mouse with a cursor and have updated UI based on the controller/keyboard that is connected.

Please leave a comment below if you have any questions, comments or suggestions!

Thanks,

Mandy @ Black Hive Team