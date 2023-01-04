 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

AlphaLink update for 4 January 2023

Mouse and Keyboard Update for Jan 4

Share · View all patches · Build 10256383 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Howdy Folks and Happy New Year!
We have a few updates to ring in the new year:

  • updates to mouse direction aiming for character

  • updates to more accurate mouse aiming

  • updates to better keyboard bindings

    • Space Bar to skip intro and log in to Hub
    • Space bar in menus to "accept"
    • W/A/S/D to navigate menus
    • W - Jump
    • S - sprint
    • A/D - move left/right
    • C - crouch
    • Escape - pause/exit a match
    • Tab - view Xbox contol scheme
    • Space - Dash
    • 1 = canned message 1
    • 2 = canned message 2
    • 3 = canned message 3
    • 4 = canned message 4

In our next update, we plan to better support mouse with a cursor and have updated UI based on the controller/keyboard that is connected.

Please leave a comment below if you have any questions, comments or suggestions!

Thanks,
Mandy @ Black Hive Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 617651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link