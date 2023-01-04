1º Added support for the Simplified Chinese language in the menus and texts of "Mr. Nobody" that are found in the orange trees. This represents 80% of the texts contained in the game. The other 20% is in the scenario, which is making the translation a bit trickier.

PS: All translations probably contain errors, as they are done via Google's automatic translation, since I am a developer who works alone and I don't have the resources to hire translators. I do this just because I think it's better as soon as no translation.

2nd A tribute to Brazilian football was also added in the "Paradisus" scenario and to the best player of all time who died on December 29th.

3rd The next update will probably be the release update 1.0, (coming out of early access) since the project already had all its main ideas implemented. But that's not to say there won't be more updates, just that the initial planning is being completed and delivered.