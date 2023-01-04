- Fixed disappearing UI Buttons
- Game now works in more extreme aspect ratios and resolutions
- Fixed many spelling and grammar errors in the FR dialogues
- Added some more sounds to the final scene
Asfalia Playtest update for 4 January 2023
UI bugfixes and Typos fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update