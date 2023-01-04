 Skip to content

Asfalia Playtest update for 4 January 2023

UI bugfixes and Typos fixes

Build 10256261

  • Fixed disappearing UI Buttons
  • Game now works in more extreme aspect ratios and resolutions
  • Fixed many spelling and grammar errors in the FR dialogues
  • Added some more sounds to the final scene

