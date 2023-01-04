Version [v1.0.4190] Patch Notes

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Our latest build of Audio Trip is patched, public, and ready for all you Trippers!

This patch addresses several known issues from the latest update, and some improvements, thanks to all of your feedback!

>> Patch Notes >>

We've fixed and upgraded...

_

Achievements

_

Fixed bug where achievements for star counts were not being unlocked.

Fixed issue where some achievements might not get synchronized due to excessively large queues.

Improved synchronization of earned achievements with native platforms.

_

Custom Editor

_

Fixed all known choreography editor issues.

Fixed stuck-at-black-screen issues caused by custom songs that had errors in them.

Increased tolerance for custom song files that have errors in them.

Fixed issue where all choreographies of a song would get duplicated when trying to create your own empty choreography from either a built-in song or someone else's custom song.

_

Campaign Mode

_

Fixed incorrect accuracy numbers.

Fixed issues with one-hand modifier.

Changed display for max beat streak challenge to display the current streak rather than the max streak so far.

_

General Gameplay

_

Menus should no longer be inside the floor if your headset is placed on the ground.

Fixed issue where restarting a custom version of a built-in song would freeze the game.

Improved song timing that was thrown off by latency changes due to recent audio subsystem updates.

Fixed hand particles setting not saving.

And... that's about it!



NOTE: Select the correct channel!

Make sure you are on the public "default" channel and all betas are set to "[none]." We've linked these notes to the latest build so you can find it that way, too.

As we continue to tweak, improve, and develop Audio Trip, the input of our playerbase will continue to be invaluable! If you're experiencing issues that are not listed here, don't worry! Leave a comment on this announcement or on our Discord!

Keep Trippin',

ːp2cubeː Audio Trip Team