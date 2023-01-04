Optimization of trigger range of mecha warehouse
New disengagement stuck function in the setting menu
Switch option replaced with a set of UI keys
Driver seat size adjustment, driving height adjustment
Prompt message added when the boot is not completed
Print Object Orientation Adjustment
Setup Menu Sound Repair
XiaoLi guidance optimization
Kingdom of Dust's Monster Value Adjustment
Some scenes of the Kingdom of Dust are modified
Minor memory optimization
Stellar Echoes update for 4 January 2023
1/4 Update
Optimization of trigger range of mecha warehouse
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update