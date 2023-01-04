 Skip to content

Stellar Echoes update for 4 January 2023

1/4 Update

Build 10256198

Optimization of trigger range of mecha warehouse
New disengagement stuck function in the setting menu
Switch option replaced with a set of UI keys
Driver seat size adjustment, driving height adjustment
Prompt message added when the boot is not completed
Print Object Orientation Adjustment
Setup Menu Sound Repair
XiaoLi guidance optimization
Kingdom of Dust's Monster Value Adjustment
Some scenes of the Kingdom of Dust are modified
Minor memory optimization

