Patch V1.0.5.5

Hi All,

Happy new year!

We are pleased to inform you that we have released a patch to address two urgent issues:

-controller A/B remapping issues

-Invulnerable enemy caused by a fire DOT.

We are also continuing our progress on optimizing the current game system with less loading time, adding more features and working on the New game +

To stay up to date on our progress and new content, please follow us on Twitter. Thank you for your continued support.

Best,

Mirari