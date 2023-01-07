Patch V1.0.5.5

Hi All,
Happy new year!
We are pleased to inform you that we have released a patch to address two urgent issues:
-controller A/B remapping issues
-Invulnerable enemy caused by a fire DOT.
We are also continuing our progress on optimizing the current game system with less loading time, adding more features and working on the New game +
To stay up to date on our progress and new content, please follow us on Twitter. Thank you for your continued support.
https://twitter.com/Miraricogames
Best,
Mirari
Changed files in this update