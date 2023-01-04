Content Update - New Map: The Library

Hi all, pleased to announce the release of a new map, The Library. You'll need to unlock this in Level 1 before it will be available to quick load into in the settings menu. You must have attained The Master achievement to be able to find it inside Level 1.

This was a quick project and is not Level 2, which is still in development. There are no Steam achievements for it yet, but I intend to add one when I have a few more.

Since the last patch notes, there have also been a few other smaller changes, as listed below:

Support for windowed mode, from Settings > Graphics.

Added extra non-answerable panels to make the existence of extra vertical cubes functionally irrelevant to a given puzzle.*

Updates to a handful of puzzles in Level 1 (and The Library, if you had already found it). Bye, SURRENDER ROOMMATE. Bye, WALNUTS. Goodbye, I.

Made several gray puzzles green bottoms.

Added a performance troubleshooting tip to the Tips page. Please do reach out on Discord if you continue to have issues.

*For example: a middle white TRUE no longer needs a top white to be "technically" accurate, and a top white TOO no longer needs to not have a middle white to become TWO. In the places where this is relevant (looking at you, WHEEL) there are extra copies of the puzzle word on signs that tell you explicitly that it's important there. This only actually affects about 20 puzzles of the more than 500 in the level, it added very little in terms of puzzle interest/complexity, and it was a huge pain to work around in terms of design.

Finally, if you'd like to design a painting to hang above your favorite puzzle in The Library, send me a 10x10 pixel art image, and I'll create it in the game (assuming the usual reasonable things, like that you made it yourself and it's appropriate for all ages).

I think that's all for now! Thanks for playing and I hope you enjoy the new map.

Brenton