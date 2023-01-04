Togges Update 3

Share · View all patches · Build 10256135 · Last edited 4 January 2023 – 17:59:10 UTC by Wendy

Happy new year everyone!

As always, we are listening to all feedback!

The following list should be working:

Achievement fix for all collectibles

Palace Cloud fix

Problems with 60+ fps

Fixed a problem that prevented the Final Boss from appearing

Mouse Sensitivity option

Save Power Up problem

Minor adjustments on the levels here and there

Unfortunately, there was a problem with the power up save that cleared the save, meaning, you will have to collect again.

See ya! ːsteamthumbsupː