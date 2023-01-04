Togges Update 3

Happy new year everyone!
As always, we are listening to all feedback!
The following list should be working:
- Achievement fix for all collectibles
- Palace Cloud fix
- Problems with 60+ fps
- Fixed a problem that prevented the Final Boss from appearing
- Mouse Sensitivity option
- Save Power Up problem
- Minor adjustments on the levels here and there
Unfortunately, there was a problem with the power up save that cleared the save, meaning, you will have to collect again.
See ya! ːsteamthumbsupː
Changed files in this update