Togges update for 4 January 2023

Togges Update 3

Happy new year everyone!

As always, we are listening to all feedback!

The following list should be working:

  • Achievement fix for all collectibles
  • Palace Cloud fix
  • Problems with 60+ fps
  • Fixed a problem that prevented the Final Boss from appearing
  • Mouse Sensitivity option
  • Save Power Up problem
  • Minor adjustments on the levels here and there

Unfortunately, there was a problem with the power up save that cleared the save, meaning, you will have to collect again.

See ya! ːsteamthumbsupː

