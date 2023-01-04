 Skip to content

MuseSwipr update for 4 January 2023

Update notes for Jan 5: Skin Editor changes & QoL

Share · View all patches · Build 10256014 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated skin editor so base skin elements are shown and can be edited
  • Added swipe end ripple animation as a skinnable element
  • Added support for non-English characters for beatmap names and artists
  • You can hold R to quick-retry songs
  • Bug fixes & changed some text placeholders

