- Updated skin editor so base skin elements are shown and can be edited
- Added swipe end ripple animation as a skinnable element
- Added support for non-English characters for beatmap names and artists
- You can hold R to quick-retry songs
- Bug fixes & changed some text placeholders
MuseSwipr update for 4 January 2023
Update notes for Jan 5: Skin Editor changes & QoL
Patchnotes via Steam Community
